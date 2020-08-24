Left Menu
Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a coronavirus treatment option. Safe-haven German 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to -0.49%, ending six consecutive sessions of declines, the longest since January.

Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

Safe-haven German bond yields rose on Monday after their longest decline this year as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk appetite. Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a coronavirus treatment option.

Safe-haven German 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to -0.49%, ending six consecutive sessions of declines, the longest since January. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 1 basis point to 1.02%, after touching a one-week high in earlier trade. .

"The improvement in sentiment I find fairly fickle and hard to really extrapolate from," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "I would be tempted to say the outlook for the rates in the near term is lower, not higher, because we're heading into month-end, which is giving a bit of a technical thrust to Bunds," he said, expecting another rally at the end of the week.

Without data releases to move the market on Monday, attention was turning to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, where he will discuss the bank’s monetary policy framework review. Still, 10-year Bund yields are hovering around -0.50%. Analysts don't expect them to fall much lower below -0.50%, the European Central Bank's deposit rate.

"The market is eyeing up what's to come in September, and in EGBs (European government bonds) this will mean supply, but also the ECB becoming more active with their QE (quantitative easing) programs," analysts at Mizuho told clients. "This pick-up is more likely in the first week of September than the one coming, but the market will be pre-empting this buying."

Later on Monday, investors will watch the European Central Bank's weekly publication of the breakdown of its conventional bond-buying programmes, which have remained subdued in recent weeks during summer trading. Germany is planning on issuing at least 4 billion euros via its debut green bond in September, German finance ministry official Joerg Kukies said on Monday.

It plans another green bond issue in the fourth quarter, meaning the total volume of Germany's green bonds could reach 11 billion euros this year. Belgium sold 1.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds via auction on Monday.

