Trump government ads draw artist protest, regulatory complaints

​Taxpayer-funded television ads featuring President Donald Trump drew fresh scrutiny on Tuesday after the recording artist behind a song used in one spot demanded the White House stop using his music ‌and a watchdog group asked federal regulators to pull the commercials from the air.

The developments added to growing criticism of the three nationally broadcast ads, which celebrate a "golden age of America" and are airing five weeks before midterm elections, with ethics experts and lawmakers from both ‌parties questioning whether public funds are being used to promote Trump politically. Attorneys for Christian Berishaj, who performs as JMSN, sent the White ‌House a cease-and-desist letter saying his song "Love Me" was used without permission, while Public Citizen filed complaints with regulators arguing the spots are campaign advertisements that should not be produced or distributed with taxpayer resources.

Democratic Senators Patty Murray and Chris Murphy asked Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Tuesday to answer for ⁠the ads, ​saying the administration had diverted $20 million ⁠from the agency for the ad campaign. "This administration’s defense of using Americans’ tax dollars to air these ads is as absurd as it is offensive," ⁠they wrote in a letter to Mullin.

The White House did not immediately respond to Reuters questions on Tuesday about the cost of the ads ​or criticism that they amount to political advertising funded by taxpayers. It previously defended the spots as "public service announcements" intended to ⁠promote patriotism rather than campaign ads. The ads end with the disclaimer "Paid for by the US Government."

'LOVE ME,' THE ADS IMPLORE One ad features Trump declaring that "America will ⁠never ​be a communist country" while a chorus repeats the words "love me." Another combines images of Mount Rushmore with footage of Trump praising a "golden age of America." A third describes a "final battle" against the "deep state" and closely resembles one of Trump's 2024 campaign advertisements.

Berishaj ⁠said in an Instagram post that he would "never authorize my music to be used for ANY political agenda or campaign." Public Citizen asked ⁠broadcasters to stop airing the ⁠spots and urged federal authorities to investigate whether executive branch officials improperly engaged in partisan political activity.

"These ads are campaign advertisements, which should be produced and distributed on campaign time and without involving taxpayer dollars," ‌the group said. Critics ‌say the spots may violate longstanding restrictions on government propaganda and ​political activity.

(Editing by Howard Goller)