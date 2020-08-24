Left Menu
DPWI announces provision of R66 million to AgriSETA to train 400 artisans

The R66 million funding was allocated through the National Skills Fund (NSF) of the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:24 IST
“AgriSETA will manage the implementation and provide technical support to the project in order to ensure that 400 artisans are trained and certificated,” Fazel said on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has announced the provision of R66 million to AgriSETA to train 400 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) participants to become artisans.

The funding received from the DHET through a partnership and confirmed in a Memorandum of Agreement, is for training EPWP participants on skills programmes, learnerships and artisan development programmes over a multi-year period.

DPWI acting Director-General, Imtiaz Fazel, said the agreement between DPWI and AgriSETA to implement the artisan development programme will commence immediately and will continue up until 30 September 2023, and until completion of the project, whichever comes first.

"AgriSETA will manage the implementation and provide technical support to the project in order to ensure that 400 artisans are trained and certificated," Fazel said on Monday.

Fazel said the department is committed to develop and nurture scarce skills as part of the DPWI's on-going transformation process of the built industry.

He said the department partnered with AgriSETA, as they previously implemented a similar project and they were satisfied with the results.

AgriSETA CEO Zenzele Myeza said this is no small feat for AgriSETA.

"We are honoured to perform the obligations of the project implementation, which includes administration and reporting, as well as the procurement and contracting of relevant training providers, which will be done in consultation with DPWI to ensure clear guidelines and transparency," Myeza said.

She said AgriSETA is also responsible for sourcing workplaces for all 400 trainees in artisan development, as well as certifying all the accreditation requirements of training and appointment of service delivery agents for the duration of the project.

"AgriSETA will ensure joint monitoring with DPWI, continuous quality assurance, verification and the timeous completion of certification of successful participants. This is indeed an empowering collaboration, which is going to benefit many unemployed people and will increase the much needed essential skills that are required in all sectors of the country," Myeza said.

National Skills Fund Executive Officer Mvuyisi Macikama said the project aligns with the National Skills Development Strategy (NSDS) III and the National Skills Development Plan 2030, which prioritises artisan development programmes to address the technical skills shortage.

"This project is in line with the envisaged catalytic role of the NSF, to drive change towards partnership-based programmes and contribute significantly to raising the low base of education and training in the country, guided by government strategies and policies of redress and equity," Macikama said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

