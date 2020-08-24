Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE to launch silver options in commodity derivatives segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will launch silver options in commodity derivatives segment from September 1.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:56 IST
NSE to launch silver options in commodity derivatives segment
The move is aimed at offering new products to commodity market participants. Image Credit: ANI

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will launch silver options in commodity derivatives segment from September 1. The move is aimed at offering new products to commodity market participants and to deepen the market ecosystem.

An options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a pre-determined price within or at the end of a specified period. The NSE said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for options in goods contracts on the underlying silver spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment.

Earlier, the NSE had launched gold mini options on June 8.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RashaKelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation Makes It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

Accra GhanaMumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 24 ANIBusinessWire India RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Be a Girl In...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...

UK plans law to force big companies to clean up their supply chains

Britain said on Monday it would start a consultation process on a potential new law which would force big companies to clean up their supply chains by fining them if they used products grown on illegally deforested land. Prime Minister Bori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020