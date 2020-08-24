NSE to launch silver options in commodity derivatives segment

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will launch silver options in commodity derivatives segment from September 1. The move is aimed at offering new products to commodity market participants and to deepen the market ecosystem.

An options contract gives the buyer or holder of the contract the right (but not the obligation) to buy or sell the underlying asset at a pre-determined price within or at the end of a specified period. The NSE said it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for options in goods contracts on the underlying silver spot price for trading in the commodity derivatives segment.

Earlier, the NSE had launched gold mini options on June 8.