Rasha Kelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation Makes It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

• Merck Foundation CEO, Rasha Kelej, featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, by Avance Media as part of "Be a Girl" Initiative for her efforts to build health care capacity in Africa and to empower girls in education to help them reach their potential and pursue their dreams. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by 'Be a Girl' Initiative, for the second time as she was selected to be One of Most Influential African Women by New African Magazine, UK, 2019.

https://100women.avancemedia.org/2020-honourees/ Rasha Kelej has been recognized for her efforts through Merck Foundation programs to train thousands of African doctors, to support African communities during Coronavirus lockdown and to empower girls in education so that they can reach their potential and pursue their dreams through “Educating Linda” program. This is for the second time, as she made the 100 Most Influential Africans (women and men) in 2019 by New African Magazine, UK, for empowering women in general and infertile women in particular through the “Merck More Than a Mother” campaign, which is a historic movement that aims to empower childless and infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mind-sets. Dr. Rasha Kelej is very well respected in the African Communities at all levels and this for her dedication and passion to unleash the potential of young Africans and her coherent strategy and implementation of serious programs that shape the Public healthcare landscape in Africa positively. More than a thousand young doctors from 35 countries have benefited from unique opportunities of specialty education in many fields such as diabetes, cardiovascular, endocrinology, sexual and reproductive medicines, respiratory, acute medicines, oncology, fertility, embryology, and scientific research.

Expressing gratitude on the recognition, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, “I feel honored and proud to receive this recognition and to be included in this prestigious list among such renowned African women from all spheres of life. This is an important recognition not only for me but to Merck Foundation and our team. As an African and an Egyptian woman, I have a great passion for improving access to equitable and quality healthcare solutions for all Africans. I am very lucky to work as CEO of Merck Foundation as I am empowered by them to realize our unique vision through such successful pan African programs in partnership with African First Ladies, to contribute to the future of these girls as part of our signature campaign “Merck More Than a Mother”. I strongly believe that empowering women starts with education, to enable them to be healthier, stronger, and independent.” “This recognition will also encourage and motivate me to empower the talented girls of my beautiful continent. I promise to use my influence to support and empower women, support girl child education, and build healthcare capacity in Africa, Asia and beyond”, added Dr. Rasha Kelej. The list has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries, chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, philanthropy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment. It includes many famous names like; H. E. Monica Geingos, The First Lady of Namibia; H.E. Elene Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia, amongst others.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and president of “Merck More Than a Mother” was recognized last year as one of most influential Africans in 2019 to acknowledge her efforts to empower infertile women through the historic campaign “Merck More Than a Mother”. She has been able to work in long term partnerships with 18 African First Ladies as Ambassadors of Merck More Than a Mother to build local healthcare capacity, empower girls in education and break infertility stigma across the continent.

For more information on Merck Foundation, please visit: www.merck-foundation.com To view the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, please visit: https://100women.avancemedia.org/2020-honourees/