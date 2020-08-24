Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's CSMT station to get Rs 1,642 crore makeover

Under the project, the plan is to shift some railway offices from the premises to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards, create more pedestrian area and have an access control system at the station, they said. The 130-year-old majestic building, constructed in Victorian Gothic style, houses the Central Railways headquarters and also platforms of the suburban and long distance trains.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:01 IST
Mumbai's CSMT station to get Rs 1,642 crore makeover
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which a UNESCO recognised world heritage site and the biggest railway terminal in Mumbai, is set to get a makeover with world class facilities at a cost of Rs 1,642 crore, officials said on Monday. Under the project, the plan is to shift some railway offices from the premises to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards, create more pedestrian area and have an access control system at the station, they said.

The 130-year-old majestic building, constructed in Victorian Gothic style, houses the Central Railways headquarters and also platforms of the suburban and long distance trains. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) on August 20 invited the Request For Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the station through the public private partnership (PPP) model.

Addressing reporters via virtual mode on Monday, ISRDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Kumar Lohia said the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai would not only be limited to improving the facade of the station. "Since it is a heritage structure, the first important element is to restore its heritage. We will restore the heritage to the 1950-level, Lohia said.

The project has received in principle approval of the public private partnership appraisal committee (PPPAC) and RFQ for the redevelopment of CSMT has been invited, he said. According to IRSDC, the project cost is Rs 1,642 crore, including the construction cost of Rs 1,231 crore and financing cost of Rs 328 crore.

The redevlopment of the structure will be done on DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer) basis. The bidding process will be done in two stages- RFQ and Request for Proposal (RFP).

"The selected bidder at the RFP stage shall take up redevelopment of the railway station and commercial development of the surrounding railway land on leasehold basis, up to 60 years for commercial development and up to 99 years for residential development on selected plots, along with operation and maintenance of the station for 60 years on concession basis," a release issued by IRSDC said. Under the project, authorities have planned to demolish some existing buildings in the CSMT premises and shift some railway offices to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards, to create more pedestrian area on the southern end of the station.

Even the existing taxi stand will be shifted close to the boundary wall adjoining the Saint George Hospital, officials said. Also, the Harbour line, which connects south Mumbai with western suburbs and Navi Mumbai, will be shifted to the P D'mello Road side on east of the main line station on an elevated level, they said.

According to IRSDC, the stations will have an access control system and the passengers will have to pay a user fees, which the railway board will decide in future. The station was designed in 1878 by British architect F W Stevens in Victorian style, well aided with traditional Indian themes.

Originally named as the Victoria Terminus, it was built at a cost of around Rs 16 lakh. The structure, which took nearly 10 years to be constructed, gave the 19th century Mumbai its gothic city look.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the Unlock 4 phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, ...

RashaKelej, the CEO of Merck Foundation Makes It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

Accra GhanaMumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 24 ANIBusinessWire India RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President, Merck More Than a Mother has been featured in the list of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020, released by Be a Girl In...

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine candidateCatalent Inc said on Monday it will manufacture active ingredient for AstraZeneca Plc and the University of O...

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term. Despi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020