Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain raises debt ceiling to 15 bln dinars to finance public spending - cabinet

Bahrain's government has raised its debt ceiling to 15 billion dinars ($39.79 billion) from 13 billion dinars to help finance public spending, the cabinet said on Monday, as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have dented state revenues. The debt ceiling was also increased to pay for other expenditure and to cover debt instalments for the financial years 2020 through 2022, the cabinet said in a statement. Bahrain last raised its debt ceiling in 2017.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:56 IST
Bahrain raises debt ceiling to 15 bln dinars to finance public spending - cabinet

Bahrain's government has raised its debt ceiling to 15 billion dinars ($39.79 billion) from 13 billion dinars to help finance public spending, the cabinet said on Monday, as low oil prices and the coronavirus crisis have dented state revenues.

The debt ceiling was also increased to pay for other expenditure and to cover debt instalments for the financial years 2020 through 2022, the cabinet said in a statement. Bahrain last raised its debt ceiling in 2017. The small oil producer, which avoided a credit crunch in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy Gulf neighbours, bolstered its finances in May with a $2 billion bond issuance to help plug its budget deficit.

The slowdown in economic activity comes despite efforts to achieve the objectives of the fiscal balance program, the cabinet said, noting initiatives that have been achieved to enhance spending efficiency and reduce recurrent government expenditures. The International Monetary Fund has forecast Bahrain's fiscal deficit will jump to 15.7% of gross domestic product this year from 10.6% in 2019.

($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

The German hospital treating Russian dissident Alexei Navalny says tests indicate that he was poisoned. The Charit hospital said in a statement Monday that the team of doctors who have been examining Navalny since he was admitted Saturday h...

Adityanath attends foundation-stone laying ceremony for SIDBI's green building in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday virtually attended stone-laying foundation ceremony of Small Industries Development Bank of Indias SIDBI new green building. He said, This new concept of SIDBIs green building, reflects...

Shreyams Kumar wins RS bypoll from Kerala

M V Shreyams Kumar, state president of the ruling LDF ally Loktantrik Janata Party, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the bypoll held here on Monday to fill the vacancy caused by the death of his father and media baron M P Veere...

Leader of India's opposition Congress holds on after dissent letter

Indias main opposition Congress party on Monday rejected a request from its leader, Sonia Gandhi, that she be allowed to step down, after a rare challenge to the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, which has dominated the party for seven decades. Earlier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020