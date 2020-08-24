Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:51 IST
UPDATE 1-Coronavirus treatment optimism ends Bund rally
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Safe-haven German bond yields rose on Monday after their longest declining streak since January as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk appetite.

Global shares rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a coronavirus treatment option. Safe-haven German 10-year yields rose 1 basis point to -0.49%, ending six consecutive sessions of declines, the longest since January.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was last up 1 basis point to 1.02%, after touching a one-week high in earlier trade. "The improvement in sentiment I find fairly fickle and hard to really extrapolate from," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"I would be tempted to say the outlook for the rates in the near term is lower, not higher because we're heading into month-end, which is giving a bit of a technical thrust to Bunds," he said, expecting another rally at the end of the week. Without data releases to move the market on Monday, attention was turning to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday, where he will discuss the bank's monetary policy framework review.

Still, 10-year Bund yields are hovering around -0.50%. Analysts don't expect them to fall much lower below -0.50%, the European Central Bank's deposit rate. "The market is eyeing up what's to come in September, and in EGBs (European government bonds) this will mean supply, but also the ECB becoming more active with their QE (quantitative easing) programs," analysts at Mizuho told clients.

"This pick-up is more likely in the first week of September than the one coming, but the market will be pre-empting this buying." Later on Monday, investors will watch the European Central Bank's weekly publication of the breakdown of its conventional bond-buying programs, which have remained subdued in recent weeks during summer trading.

Germany is planning on issuing at least 4 billion euros via its debut green bond in September, German finance ministry official Joerg Kukies said on Monday. It plans another green bond issue in the fourth quarter, meaning the total volume of Germany's green bonds could reach 11 billion euros this year.

Belgium sold 1.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds via auction on Monday.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to decide disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA against BSP legislators

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state Assembly Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress. Allowing Dilawars plea...

40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police

As many as 40 habitual criminal offenders in Ghaziabad were placed in history-sheet on Monday during a special operation to keep track of their activities, police said. During its Operation Dastak, 40 habitual and dreaded criminals who are ...

Jurists, judges, politicians offer tributes to Jaitley on his first death anniversary

A number of jurists, former top law officers, judges and politicians Monday offered tributes to former Union minister and senior advocate Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, remembering him as a great and gifted lawyer. The legal l...

Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly, Dy Leader of Opposition asked to leave House

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore was on Monday briefly barred from taking part in the proceedings of the Rajasthan Assembly after he got into a heated argument with Speaker C P Joshi. At the Speakers request, the House approved ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020