Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends validity of driving licenses, other motor vehicle documents till Dec 31

The validity of documents that have expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020 will remain valid untill this year, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. On March 30, the ministry had announced the extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:24 IST
Govt extends validity of driving licenses, other motor vehicle documents till Dec 31
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government has extended the validity of various expiring motor vehicle documents, including driving licenses, till December 31 this year in view of the situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The validity of documents that have expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020 will remain valid untill this year, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

On March 30, the ministry had announced the extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30. Later on June 9, the validity of motor vehicle documents was further extended till September 30 due to the pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said it has decided to extend the validity of fitness, permits, licenses, registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till of December 31, 2020. "Taking into consideration the situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of the spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above-referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 31st Dec 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of December 2020," the statement said.

The ministry also said that the enforcement authorities have been advised to treat such documents valid till December 31. This step of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is likely to help out the citizens in availing transport-related services, the statement said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...

India, Uzbekistan review implementation of initiatives to boost ties

India and Uzbekistan on Monday reviewed the implementation of various key projects as well as initiatives including the status of negotiations for a bilateral investment treaty to boost economic ties. The review was carried out at the first...

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities revealed, get other latest updates

Mindhunter Season 3 has always been on the top of demanding Netflix series. Fans have been waiting for the third season of Mindhunter since Season 2 was streamed on August 16, 2019.Fans are highly waiting for the renewal of Mindhunter Seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020