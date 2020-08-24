Yatinder Prasad appointed on Coal India board

State-owned Coal India on Monday said Yatinder Prasad, joint secretary and financial advisor with the Ministry of Coal, has been appointed on its board. Prasad is a 1993-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

"Yatinder Prasad, JS&FA, Ministry of Coal has been appointed as government nominee Director in CIL Board w.e.f August 24, 2020," the filing said. She is also joint secretary and financial advisor (JS&FA) for the ministries of tribal affairs and mines.

Prasad is also on the board of National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.