Yatinder Prasad appointed on Coal India board

State-owned Coal India on Monday said Yatinder Prasad, joint secretary and financial advisor with the Ministry of Coal, has been appointed on its board. She is also joint secretary and financial advisor (JS&FA) for the ministries of tribal affairs and mines. Prasad is also on the board of National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned Coal India on Monday said Yatinder Prasad, joint secretary and financial advisor with the Ministry of Coal, has been appointed on its board. Prasad is a 1993-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service officer, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a BSE filing.

"Yatinder Prasad, JS&FA, Ministry of Coal has been appointed as government nominee Director in CIL Board w.e.f August 24, 2020," the filing said. She is also joint secretary and financial advisor (JS&FA) for the ministries of tribal affairs and mines.

Prasad is also on the board of National Scheduled Tribes Finance & Development Corporation and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

