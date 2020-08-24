Left Menu
Development News Edition

LICHFL Q1 profit jumps 34% on lower provisioning

The provisioning in the first quarter stood Rs 56 crore compared to around Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period, he said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,977.49 crore in April-June 2020 from Rs 4,807.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to regulatory filing. Net interest income (NII) was Rs 1,220.61 crore, as against Rs 1,181.86 crore for the same period of previous year.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:09 IST
LICHFL Q1 profit jumps 34% on lower provisioning

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Monday reported a 34 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 817.48 crore for the quarter ending June helped by lower provisioning. The company's profit after tax stood at Rs 610.68 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

"The rise in profit is mainly attributed to provisioning which was lower in the quarter as compared to the last time (Q1 FY20). However, we have fully provided for whatever is required," the company's managing director and CEO Siddhartha Mohanty said. The provisioning in the first quarter stood Rs 56 crore compared to around Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period, he said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 4,977.49 crore in April-June 2020 from Rs 4,807.21 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII) was Rs 1,220.61 crore, as against Rs 1,181.86 crore for the same period of previous year. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 2.32 per cent as against 2.41 per cent for the same period in the previous year.    Almost 25 per cent of the company's loan book is under moratorium as of June 30, 2020. Individual home loans under moratorium accounted for 16 per cent of the home loan portfolio. Nearly 77 per cent of its developer loan book is under moratorium as of June 30, 2020.

The stage 3 exposure at default as on June 30, 2020 stood at 2.83 per cent as against 1.98 per cent as on June 30, 2019. The provisions for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) as a percentage of stage 3 exposure at default stood at 45.32 per cent as of June-end. Total disbursements were Rs 3,560 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 10,261 crore for the corresponding period in FY2020. Out of this, disbursement in individual home loan segment was Rs 3,034 crore as against Rs 7,871 crore whereas project loans were Rs 159 crore compared with Rs 829 crore.

The total loan portfolio grew 6 per cent to Rs 2,09,817 crore as against Rs 1,97,768 crore. Individual loan portfolio rose 6 per cent to Rs 1,95,176 crore as against Rs 1,84,155 crore. Out of that home loan portfolio registered a growth of 6.4 per cent. Developer loan portfolio stood at Rs 14,641 crore as on June 30, 2020, as against Rs 13,614 crore as on June 30, 2019.

Mohanty said he sees some pick-up in growth in the second quarter. "With unlocking of activities, our business picked up, especially from the month of June, 2020. Though the economic activities are likely to take some more time to recover, we are witnessing an increasing business trend month after month, and we are confident of a rebound in Q2 itself," he said.

The company's scrip ended at Rs 276.70 apiece, up 0.02 per cent, on BSE on Monday..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue AGR dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the rever...

Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other's citizens

Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu K...

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...

EXCLUSIVE-Business partner of Falwells says he had long affair with evangelical power couple

In a claim likely to intensify the controversy surrounding one of the most influential figures in the American Christian conservative movement, a business partner of Jerry Falwell Jr has come forward to say he had a years-long sexual relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020