Sirpur Paper Mills temporarily shuts manufacturing unit in Telangana due to weak demand

JK Paper Ltd on Monday said its subsidiary Sirpur Paper Mills has temporarily shut its manufacturing plant in Telangana due to weak demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd, subsidiary of "the company, has temporarily shut down its production operations at its manufacturing facility at Sirpur-Kaghaznagar in Telangana in view of the current market condition consequent to COVID-19-pandemic situation", JK Paper Ltd said in a regulatory filing

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns in various parts of the country have weakened the demand of products of the aforesaid subsidiary due to which its management has decided to temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations, the company said.