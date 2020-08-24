Norway's new wealth fund chief gives up hedge fund stake to keep job

Norway's new wealth fund chief gives up hedge fund stake to keep jobReuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:41 IST
The wealthy businessman appointed to lead Norway's $1.1 trillion sovereign wealth fund has agreed to divest his private stake in a hedge fund and restructure his other investments, Norges Bank said on Monday, in a bid to save his new job.
Norges Bank's announcement in March that hedge fund veteran Nicolai Tangen would take over the running of Norway's rainy-day assets from Sept. 1 triggered a backlash from a public watchdog as well as from parliament over potential conflicts of interest.
- READ MORE ON:
- Norway
- Norges Bank
- COVID-19