Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to- Speech service
It is also being used to convert digital texts such as e-books into audio books and being deployed for in-car navigation systems. The service enables human-like natural and clear articulation and uses deep neural networks to overcome the limits of traditional text-to-speech systems in matching the patterns of stress and pitch in spoken language.PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:22 IST
Microsoft India has announced the addition of English (India) and Hindi to its Neural Text to Speech (Neural TTS) service language set, featuring the two languages among the 15 new dialects added to the service enabled with state-of-the-art AI audio quality. Neural TTS is a part of the Azure Cognitive Services and converts text to lifelike speech for a more natural interface.
The service also provides customizable voices, fine-tuned auto control, and flexible deployment from cloud to edge, it said. Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Microsoft India (R&D) Pvt Ltd,said, "Our text-to-speech services have played a key role in democratizing information reach and empowering people and organizations.
Through the inclusion of English (India) and Hindi in Neural TTS, we are demonstrating our continued commitment to refining speech and voice-based services for personal and business use in India." With natural-sounding speech that matches the stress patterns and intonation of human voices, Neural TTS significantly reduces listening fatigue when users are interacting with AI systems. It makes the service ideal for developing interfaces to communicate with the customers, Microsoft said.
Microsoft's Neural TTS can be used to make interactions with chatbots and virtual assistants more natural and engaging. It is also being used to convert digital texts such as e-books into audio books and being deployed for in-car navigation systems.
The service enables human-like natural and clear articulation and uses deep neural networks to overcome the limits of traditional text-to-speech systems in matching the patterns of stress and pitch in spoken language. Neural TTS offers these benefits while maintaining comprehensive privacy and enterprise-grade security through data encryption.
The other new languages introduced are Arabic (Egypt and Saudi Arabia), Danish, Finnish, Catalan, Polish, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Thai, Swedish, and Chinese (Cantonese Traditional and Taiwanese Mandarin). Overall, Microsoft TTS supports 110 voices and over 45 languages and variants, the IT firm said.
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Testing royal taboos: inside Thailand's new youth protests
Soccer-Paris Saint Germain gets sponsorship deal with Chinese company Hisense
Taiwan says Chinese fighters approached Taiwan, were tracked by missiles
Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese media say
Chinese jets intrude Taiwan's airspace as Beijing protests rare top US official’s visit to Taipei