Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi suspends registration of merchant banker Corporate Strategic Allianz

While the merchant banker has already undergone the restraint period of three years, it has failed to comply with the direction of disgorgement of Rs 20.65 lakh as contained in the same order. "I am of the opinion that due to the noticee's (Corporate Strategic Allianz) involvement in serious violations and the resultant restraint order, coupled with its failure to disgorge the illegal gains made by it, the noticee no longer qualifies to be a fit and proper person, " Sebi Whole Timr Member G Mahalingam said in an order passed on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:59 IST
Sebi suspends registration of merchant banker Corporate Strategic Allianz

Market regulator Sebi has suspended the registration of Corporate Strategic Allianz for one year as it failed to meet the "fit and proper person" requirement to act as a merchant banker. The regulator noted that a restraint order was passed against Corporate Strategic Allianz in August, 2016, for conniving and conspiring with Platinum Corporation and its directors or promoters and offloading shares in the wake of false and misleading corporate announcements, thereby making illegal gains. By indulging in such activities, the merchant banker violated PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

According to Sebi, these violations are serious in nature and certainly give a hue of doubtfulness to the integrity, reputation and character of the merchant banker. While the merchant banker has already undergone the restraint period of three years, it has failed to comply with the direction of disgorgement of Rs 20.65 lakh as contained in the same order.

"I am of the opinion that due to the noticee's (Corporate Strategic Allianz) involvement in serious violations and the resultant restraint order, coupled with its failure to disgorge the illegal gains made by it, the noticee no longer qualifies to be a fit and proper person, " Sebi Whole Timr Member G Mahalingam said in an order passed on Monday. "I find that the noticee is, therefore, non compliant with the conditions of registration as mandated under... the MB (merchant banker) Regulations...which have to be met on a continuous basis," he added.

Accordingly, the regulator has suspended, "with immediate effect, the certificate of registration of the noticee as a merchant banker, and such suspension shall continue till the end of one year from the date of actual receipt by Sebi of the disgorgement amount along with due interest, in full, which the noticee is liable to pay as per the direction contained in the Sebi order dated August 12, 2016"..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs installation of 175 air quality monitoring stations within 6 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed installation of 175 air quality monitoring stations across the country within six months. The green panel directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to monitor the work by holding periodical o...

Consultant charged in covert lobbying of Trump officials

An American consultant has been charged in an illicit lobbying effort to get the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multi-billion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Ch...

UDP & HSPDP for talks to solve border problem with Assam

The United Democratic Party UDP and Hill State Peoples Democratic Party HSPDP supporting the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government have demanded resumption of chief ministerial-level talks with Assam to solve the border issue with the ne...

Sterling rises as investors await August sales data

Sterling rose slightly on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors waited for Britains August retail sales data that analysts say could lift the pound further. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020