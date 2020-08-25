COVID-19: Majority of people against resumption of metro and

Fifty-one per cent of people across the country are against the resumption of metro and local train services from September 1 as they feel these are risky in the current COVID-19 crisis, while seventy-seven per cent are not in favour of visiting multiplexes, according to a survey. Conducted by a social media-based platform LocalCircles, the survey showed 51 per cent of the 25,000 respondents are not keen to avail metro and local trains, if these services restart in the 'Unlock 4' phase beginning September 1.

Only 36 per cent are in favour of using the services, it said. According to the survey, 77 per cent of the respondents are not willing to visit multiplexes and cinema halls, if these facilities are allowed to reopen from next month.

Experts said central air conditioning system in these places are extremely risky and can accelerate the spread of the coronavirus disease. When parents were posed with the query whether they would send their wards to schools if they are reopened from September 1, 62 per cent of them said 'no', while 23 per cent were in favour.

With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while recoveries surged to 24,04,585 pushing the recovery rate over 75.92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data issued on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.