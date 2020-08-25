Left Menu
Development News Edition

MakeMyTrip launches myPartner platform for travel agents

"The myPartner platform will enable them to offer a variety of travel choices, bundled with customisation, personalisation and travel booking convenience for their customers," it added. While digitising day-to-day booking processes of all offline travel agents alike, myPartner has been conceptualised and built to immensely benefit the highly-fragmented local travel market beyond metro cities, MakeMyTrip said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:53 IST
MakeMyTrip launches myPartner platform for travel agents

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform to assist travel agents in offering enhanced travel booking experience to travellers. The platform, myPartner, has been designed to provide local travel agents access to one of the widest selections of online travel inventory, MakeMyTrip said in a statement. "The myPartner platform will enable them to offer a variety of travel choices, bundled with customisation, personalisation and travel booking convenience for their customers," it added.

While digitising day-to-day booking processes of all offline travel agents alike, myPartner has been conceptualised and built to immensely benefit the highly-fragmented local travel market beyond metro cities, MakeMyTrip said. MakeMyTrip has built a very rich content and inventory base especially in the hotel and alternative accommodation space over the years, both for the domestic market and for the international market, MakeMytrip, Group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a virtual press meet. The company is starting with the launch of the hotels' product first, Magow said.

"The travel ecosystem demands deeper and wider collaboration among all stakeholders in the value chain in order to make a sustained recovery as the sector has been hit hard by the pandemic," he added. Magow said he believes that the recovery is going to be slow and steady for rest of the financial year..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities on Tuesday are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a doz...

Efforts on to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members to B'desh: Official

The West Bengal government along with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata is working to repatriate 19 Tablighi Jamaat members of the neighbouring country, stuck in the state since the COVID-19 outbreak in March. According to a ...

BigMuscles Nutrition Launches Fitness Refreshed Campaign with Ranveer Singh

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Aug 25 ANINewsVoir BigMuscles Nutrition, one of the countrys leading nutritional supplement brands, has recently launched a social media campaign FitnessRefreshed with their brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar...

Wizz Air warns recovery could stall on travel restrictions

Hungarys Wizz Air warned its industry-leading recovery could stall as COVID-19 warnings and restrictions hamper travel across Europe, but said Britains quarantine rules had not led it reconsider long-term expansion plans there.The low-cost ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020