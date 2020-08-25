Left Menu
Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Pipes, India's leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of IPL T20.

Astral Pipes Partners with MI, KKR and RCB in This 2020 Edition of IPL

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Pipes, India's leading manufacturers of innovative drainage and piping systems, has established partnerships with three phenomenal teams, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming season of IPL T20. The three teams are largely popular with the mix of having two former champions and one being the most sought out team with huge fan base of the biggest entertainment cricket leagues. In light of the recent pandemic, the marquee IPL T20 would be hosted in Dubai as a part of the new normal. There is a wave of excitement across the world as in these unprecedented times there will be a source of entertainment. Astral Pipes is looking forward to seeing these teams perform the best cricket.

Popular for top-notch performance and ever evolving product range in the piping industry, Astral Pipes believes that all these three teams resonate and reflect the same resilience and skills on the field. Given Astral's immense support towards sports and long-term association with the cricket fraternity, they're optimistic that these world-famous franchises will provide much needed entertainment to various followers across the globe.

About Astral Poly Technik Limited: Established in 1996 with the aim to manufacture best-in-globe plastic piping systems, Astral Pipes fulfils emerging piping needs of millions of houses and adds extra mileage to India's developing real estate fraternity with the hallmark of unbeaten quality and innovative piping solutions. Keeping itself ahead of technology curve, Astral has always been a front runner in the piping category by bringing innovation and getting rid of old, primitive and ineffective plumbing methods. Bringing CPVC in India, and pioneering in this technology, have set Astral apart and enabled it to obtain NSF approval for its CPVC pipes and fittings. Astral went beyond category codes by launching many industry firsts, like launching India's first lead-free uPVC pipes for plumbing as well as for stream water, just to name a few. Astral Pipes offers the widest product range across this category when it comes to product applications. Astral Pipes is equipped with production facilities at Santej and Dholka in Gujarat, Hosur in Tamil Nadu Ghiloth in Rajasthan, Sangli in Maharashtra and Sitarganj in Uttrakhand to manufacture plumbing systems, drainage systems, agriculture systems, and fire sprinkler piping systems, industrial piping and electrical conduit pipes with all kinds of necessary fittings. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243309/Astral_Pipes_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

