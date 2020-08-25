Science News Roundup: Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

A parachutist completed the world's first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1,520 metres (nearly 5,000 ft) over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said. The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promote renewable energy. Parachutist Raphael Domjan reached a speed of 150 kilometres per hour during his jump, landing near the project base in Payerne.