Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Parachutist makes world's first jump from solar-powered plane

A parachutist completed the world's first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1,520 metres (nearly 5,000 ft) over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said. The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promote renewable energy. Parachutist Raphael Domjan reached a speed of 150 kilometres per hour during his jump, landing near the project base in Payerne.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBCs Promenade concerts. But a decision by ...

Wisconsin city center burns amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest sparked by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on. Smoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020