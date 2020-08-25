Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt amends CSR norms; likely to help boost funding for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs

The changes have been made to item nine of Schedule VII. In another notification, the ministry has amended the CSR rules whereby companies engaged in R&D activity of new vaccine, drugs and medical devices in their normal course of business have been allowed to undertake R&D activity of new vaccine, drugs and medical devices related to COVID-19 under the CSR framework.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:41 IST
Govt amends CSR norms; likely to help boost funding for COVID-19 vaccines, drugs

The government has amended the corporate social responsibility rules under the companies law that is likely to help boost funding for developing new vaccines, drugs and medical devices related to the coronavirus pandemic. With the latest amendments, companies engaged in research and development (R&D) activity of new vaccine, drugs and medical devices in their normal course of business have been allowed to undertake R&D activity of new vaccine, drugs and medical devices related to COVID-19 under the CSR ambit. This would be applicable for three financial years -- 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 -- subject to certain conditions.

This means that money spent on such activities would be considered as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending under the Companies Act, 2013. Under the Act, certain categories of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2 per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities in a particular financial year. The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the Act, issued two notifications related to CSR on August 24.

Changes have been made to Schedule VII of the Act that pertains to CSR activities. Now, contributions to incubators or R&D projects in the field of science, technology, engineering and medicine, funded by the central or state governments or public sector undertaking or any agency of the central or state government would be considered as CSR.

Contributions to public funded universities, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), national laboratories and autonomous bodies established under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Department of Pharmaceuticals would also come under the CSR ambit, according to a notification. Further, the relaxation would be applicable for national laboratories and autonomous bodies under the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

As per the notification, contributions to other bodies, namely Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), engaged in conducting research in science, technology, engineering and medicine aimed at promoting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would also come under the CSR ambit. The changes have been made to item nine of Schedule VII.

In another notification, the ministry has amended the CSR rules whereby companies engaged in R&D activity of new vaccine, drugs and medical devices in their normal course of business have been allowed to undertake R&D activity of new vaccine, drugs and medical devices related to COVID-19 under the CSR framework. This would be for three financial years -- 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. This means such expenditure would be considered as CSR spending subject to certain conditions.

One of the conditions is that such R&D activities should be "carried out in collaboration with any of the institutes or organisations" in item nine of Schedule VII, as per the second notification. Details of such activity should be disclosed separately in the annual report on CSR included in the board's report, it noted.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner at consultancy firm Nangia Andersen LLP, said the amendments would be an encouragement to medical research and pharmaceutical industry in India which is engaged in the research and development of vaccine or drugs for the treatment of coronavirus. "This initiative will surely boost the funding requirements for developing COVID-19 vaccines or drugs domestically," he said.

According to him, the amended policy is now a boon to companies which in their ordinary course of business are engaged in activities included in CSR rules, such as promoting education, protection of national heritage and promoting sports as the words "excluding activities undertaken in pursuance of its normal course of business" have been eliminated from the rules. "This would imply that expenditure towards these activities can be claimed under CSR provisions of the Companies Act even though incurred in the ordinary course of business by companies," he added.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...

BBC plunged into 'Rule Britannia' censorship row

Every year millions tune in to watch a pomp-laden celebration of all things British with flag-waving music lovers boisterously singing along to patriotic anthems performed at the last night of the BBCs Promenade concerts. But a decision by ...

Wisconsin city center burns amid protests over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a second night of unrest sparked by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by police as his three young sons looked on. Smoke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020