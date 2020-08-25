Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB receives Rs 24 cr from US bankruptcy proceedings of 3 Nirav Modi-promoted cos: MCA

Further, the release said the "maiden repatriation of USD 3.25 million is an unprecedented achievement of the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its fight against corporate fraud in overseas territory." The ministry also has initiated proceedings for disgorgement of monies from the perpetrators -- the entities promoted and/or controlled by fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. In an order, dated July 26, the US Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York recognised the claims of the bank in the proceeds of sale of assets of the properties of the debtor companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:01 IST
PNB receives Rs 24 cr from US bankruptcy proceedings of 3 Nirav Modi-promoted cos: MCA

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday said Punjab National Bank has received over Rs 24 crore as the first tranche of recoveries from bankruptcy proceedings of three Nirav Modi-promoted companies in the US. In 2018, the lender had informed the ministry that three companies promoted by Nirav Modi -- Firestar Diamond, Inc, A Jaffee, Inc and Fantasy, Inc had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York, US.

The bank had also requested the ministry to support and join the bankruptcy proceedings in New York in order to help PNB realise its claims in the debtors' assets, the ministry said in a release. According to the release, Punjab National Bank has informed the ministry, which spearheaded the corporate governance litigation in a foreign jurisdictional court, that it has received USD 3.25 million (equivalent of Rs 24.33 crore) as the first tranche of recoveries.

"Upon liquidation of the debtors' assets by the US Chapter 11 Trustee, a sum of USD 11.04 million (equivalent of Rs 82.66 crore) is available for distribution to unsecured creditors, including PNB. Further recovery therefrom is subject to other expenses and settlement of claims of other claimants," it added. Further, the release said the "maiden repatriation of USD 3.25 million is an unprecedented achievement of the Government of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs in its fight against corporate fraud in overseas territory." The ministry also has initiated proceedings for disgorgement of monies from the perpetrators -- the entities promoted and/or controlled by fugitive jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

In an order, dated July 26, the US Bankruptcy Court of Southern District of New York recognised the claims of the bank in the proceeds of sale of assets of the properties of the debtor companies. It also authorised the bank to issue subpoenas to compel the examination of Nirav Modi, Mihir Bhansali and Rakhi Bhansali under oath, the release said. On August 24, 2018, the examiner appointed by the New York Bankruptcy Court submitted his report.

"The report explains the modus operandi of the fraud, and the manner in which the US-based employees of the debtors participated in the fraud. "One prominent feature of the fraud was the apparent facade of independent companies, which were, in reality, entities promoted and/ or controlled by Nirav Modi, that engaged in 'round-tripping' of the diamonds amongst themselves," the release said. Nirav Modi had perpetrated an over USD 2 billion worth financial scam at the Punjab National Bank.

He is lodged in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March, 2019 and is currently fighting extradition to India. He was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court earlier this year. The court had also ordered confiscation of his assets..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia court acquits health minister accused of corruption

A Zambian court on Tuesday acquitted Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya after ruling that the prosecution had brought insufficient evidence against him. On July 16, Chilufya had appeared before a Lusaka magistrate and denied four counts of co...

Birla Tyres board to meet later this week to consider Rs 1,100 cr fund raising

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI&#160;Birla Tyres on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider raising up to Rs 1,100 crore. The companys board will meet on August 28 Friday to consider capital raising options for an amount aggregat...

U.N. Security Council president dismisses U.S. sanctions move on Iran

The president of the U.N. Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was not in the position to take further action on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body. Th...

Heavy rain likely to batter south Bengal, weather may improve from Thu afternoon: Met dept

Heavy rain is likely to lash South Bengal districts over the next two days under the influence of a low-pressure system over the north Bay of Bengal, a senior Met department official said. The system, which lay centered near the West Bengal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020