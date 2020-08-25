Left Menu
Invest19 Technologies launches cloud-based stock investment ecosystem

The move is aimed at increasing the capital market size by making investment easy and transparent, Invest19 said in a statement. Invest19 is a registered independent software vendor with BSE-owned Marketplace Technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:11 IST
Invest19 Technologies has launched a cloud-based stock investment ecosystem for the public after getting go-live approval from stock exchanges - BSE and NSE. The move is aimed at increasing the capital market size by making investment easy and transparent, Invest19 said in a statement.

Invest19 is a registered independent software vendor with BSE-owned Marketplace Technologies. The company said it has made a scalable technology available in resolving the entry barriers for retail users in the stock industry like the complexity of trading platforms, financial literacy, understanding stock investment, and expensive fees of market experts.

The users can now benefit from the tailor-made investment advice powered by AI (artificial intelligence) and free-of-cost dedicated expert for guidance, Invest19 Technologies said in the statement. Besides, scalable technology is available to enable brokers and other businesses to efficiently and quickly scale up their operations according to business demands. The information stored on the cloud ensures data protection and being able to access it even in adverse situations like a pandemic, natural disaster, or other crises.

Invest19 founder and CEO Kaushlendra Singh Sengar said the cloud-based stock investment ecosystem provides a complete online solution to stockbroker businesses to address the challenges of the market and increase the current market size..

