Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medwin Healthcare launches device to contain spread of coronavirus

The company is the international humanitarian agreement holder to manufacture and market Shycocan for India as well as for the entire South Asia, it added. "Shycocan is proven to be 99.9 per cent effective in neutralising the Spike-Protein or S-protein that are present in coronavirus...We have received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the European Union Confirmite Europenne (CE)," Kumar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 22:18 IST
Medwin Healthcare launches device to contain spread of coronavirus

Medwin Healthcare on Tuesday announced the launch of a device which, it claimed, has the ability to contain the spread of coronavirus. The device, Shycocan (Scalene Hypercharge Corona Canon), has been invented by Rajah Vijay Kumar who is Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer, Organization de Scalene and Scalene Cybernetics Ltd, Medwin Healthcare said in a statement. The company is the international humanitarian agreement holder to manufacture and market Shycocan for India as well as for the entire South Asia, it added.

"Shycocan is proven to be 99.9 per cent effective in neutralising the Spike-Protein or S-protein that are present in coronavirus...We have received approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and the European Union Confirmite Europenne (CE)," Kumar said. The product has fulfilled the conditions laid down by European Union- CE and it is market enabled as per the USFDA's enforcement discretion guidance during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the statement said. "Medwin Healthcare will manufacture and market this device not only for the people in India but for the world at large," Medwin Healthcare CEO Debashis Bose said while addressing the virtual launch of the device. The company will first dispatch the product to hospitals, clinics and other frontline warriors, he added.

"The production has already started and we are increasing it everyday. We are going to start despatching the product from the end of this month. We are planning to produce at least 1,30,000 devices within the next six months", Bose said. The device is priced at Rs 19,999 inclusive of 18 per cent GST, he added.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man United's Maguire gets suspended sentence over brawl on Mykonos island

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was handed a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days by a Greek court on Tuesday after he was found guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last Thursday...

UAE, Israeli ministers pledge defence cooperation

Top UAE and Israeli defence officials on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries agreement to normalise ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation. The conversation between Minister...

Triathlon-World Championship titles to be awarded at Hamburg event

The 2020 World Triathlon Championships titles will be awarded at next months World Triathlon Series WTS event in Hamburg following the cancellation of the remaining two rounds of the season, the governing executive board said on Tuesday. Th...

VSSUT first to set up Space Innovation-cum-Incubation Centre with ISRO

The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology VSSUT, Burla in Odishas Sambalpur district on Tuesday became the first University in the country to set up a Space Innovation-cum-Incubation Centre with the Indian Space Research Organisation I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020