UTIITSL ties up with NHA to provide print services for PMJAY e-cards

UTIITSL will provide printing services and support the beneficiary identification and verification process in the issuance of e-cards to beneficiaries of the AB-PMJAY scheme, the company said in a statement. Around 53 crore beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY are eligible for an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to avail cashless secondary and tertiary healthcare anywhere in the country in its empanelled healthcare providers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:15 IST
State-owned UTI Infrastructure Technology and Services Ltd (UTIITSL) on Tuesday said it has signed a pact with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide the printing services of e-cards for the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). UTIITSL will provide printing services and support the beneficiary identification and verification process in the issuance of e-cards to beneficiaries of the AB-PMJAY scheme, the company said in a statement.

Around 53 crore beneficiaries under AB-PMJAY are eligible for an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh to avail cashless secondary and tertiary healthcare anywhere in the country in its empanelled healthcare providers. "UTIITSL will leverage its existing pan-India network to reach at the ground level to identify beneficiaries under the AB-PMJAY scheme," UTIITSL MD and CEO Vijay Kumar Jain said in the statement.

He also added that it will also assist them in the filling up of online validation process for beneficiary identification system of AB-PMJAY through its centers across various locations in the country. As of now, there are 23,000 public and private hospitals for the AB-PMJAY scheme.

NHA Deputy CEO Vipul Agarwal said that the AB-PMJAY aims to target over 10.74 crore poor, deprived rural families and occupational category of urban workers' families identified as per the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 database. "In less than two years, 1.2 crore cashless treatments worth Rs 15,000 crore have been provided," Agarwal said.

He added that through this partnership with UTIITSL, they will be able to reach out to an even larger number of deserving families and enable them access to affordable quality healthcare through PMJAY.

