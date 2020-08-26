Left Menu
Development News Edition

American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers if it doesn't get more federal help

American Airlines has said it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 employees as of October 1 unless the airline industry gets more help from Congress.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:17 IST
American Airlines to lay off 19,000 workers if it doesn't get more federal help
The airline said layoff notices have been sent to 17,500 employees.. Image Credit: ANI

American Airlines has said it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 employees as of October 1 unless the airline industry gets more help from Congress. The world's largest airline, which had 133,700 employees heading into this year, said it will need to reduce headcount by at least 40,000 employees, reports CNN.

It said that 12,500 had agreed to leave the company with early retirement or buyout packages, and another 11,000 had agreed to voluntary furloughs for October. "Even with those sacrifices, about 19,000 of our team members will be involuntarily furloughed or separated from the company on October 1, unless there is an extension of the (federal help)," said a letter sent by American CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom to employees.

American said layoff notices were sent out on Tuesday to 17,500 employees. Under terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act which provided up to 50 billion dollars of help to the US airline industry, airlines could not lay off or involuntarily furlough staff until October 1. "The only problem with the legislation is that when it was enacted in March, it was assumed that by September 30, the virus will be under control and demand for air travel would have returned," said the letter.

"That is obviously not the case. Based on current demand levels, we at American now plan to fly less than 50 per cent of our airline in the fourth quarter with long-haul international particularly reduced to only 25 per cent of 2019 levels," they added. CNN said the airline also announced last week it will suspend service to 15 US smaller markets in October as a cost-cutting move. Cutting service to cities it had served is another measure that the CARES Act prohibited before October.

The airline industry and its unions are pushing for an extension of the help but it is tied up with the discussion of other economic aid packages being considered, including enhanced unemployment benefits and help for state and local governments. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-U.S. ambassador quits Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

The former U.S. ambassador to Singapore said he had resigned from the board of a firm in the city-state linked to a group bidding for English soccer club Newcastle United citing recent revelations about the group. Kirk Wagar said he had qui...

COVID-19: Thawar Chand Gehlot to launch 'Kiran' mental health rehabilitation helpline number on Aug 27

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawar Chand Gehlot will launch Kiran, a toll-free mental health rehabilitation helpline number on August 27 through virtual mode. The helpline 1800-599-001...

CPL 2020: Afghanistan cricketers could miss playoffs

Six Afghanistan cricketers including Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi could miss the final week of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020. The players might fly back home to play Afghanistans domestic T20 competition Shpageez...

CGHS starts teleconsultation services in Delhi-NCR amid COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW has commenced a teleconsultation service with specialist doctors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic to help people from various quarters, including senior citizens. According to an officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020