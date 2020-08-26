Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower ahead of Jackson Hole
The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a sell-off in stocks ranging from energy to consumer staples and financials, while investor attention turned to an annual central bankers' conference later in the week.Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 12:50 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 12:50 IST
The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a sell-off in stocks ranging from energy to consumer staples and financials, while investor attention turned to an annual central bankers' conference later in the week. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was down 0.2%, with BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, British American Tobacco Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc among the top drags.
The benchmark index has struggled to build on a strong start to the week as signs of a sluggish economic rebound overshadowed optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and U.S.-China trade. All eyes are now on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's address at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. Doorstep lender Provident Financial jumped 8.3% even as it sank to a loss in the first half of 2020 and suspended its interim dividend. Its shares have more than halved in value this year.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat in early trading.
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- Jerome Powell
- BP Plc
- HSBC Holdings Plc
- China
- US Federal Reserve
- COVID-19