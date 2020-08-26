Left Menu
Development News Edition

North West instructs Premier Office to reinstate stipends for 43 learners

During the meeting, Premier Job Mokgoro confirmed that the Denel Training Academy had withdrawn from the partnership after non-payment on the project and immediately suspended the learners' studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:10 IST
North West instructs Premier Office to reinstate stipends for 43 learners
"The committee harshly condemned the department on how the matter has been handled and rebuked the Premier's office for being casual about the plight of the poor and impoverished students,” said Motswana. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The North West Legislature has instructed the Office of the Premier to reinstate stipends for 43 learners affected by the cancellation of a Denel artisan study programme.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on the Premier, Finance, Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, chaired by Aaron Motswana.

During the meeting, Premier Job Mokgoro confirmed that the Denel Training Academy had withdrawn from the partnership after non-payment on the project and immediately suspended the learners' studies. It also suspended their stipends.

"The selected learners were placed on an apprenticeship programme at the academy in Kempton Park and they signed party-to-party contracts with the Office of the Premier in January 2018 and went for their practicals in 2019 at different companies," said Mokgoro on Tuesday.

Motswana said the department should convene a meeting with affected students and draft timeframes on how and when they are going to pay Denel to resuscitate the programme and ensure that the students get what they deserve.

"The committee learned of the plight of the students, who complained to the media that the Office of the Premier had withdrawn its support to their scholarship programme without giving them a reasonable explanation. As a result, they have not been able to access the COVID-19 grant for unemployed people because they are still registered as receiving stipends, although the stipend has been stopped.

"The committee harshly condemned the department on how the matter has been handled and rebuked the Premier's office for being casual about the plight of the poor and impoverished students," said Motswana.

He said the committee was angered by the fact that the two programmes, namely the Youth Entrepreneurial Services and Ikatisong, were underperforming.

He said during the department's appearance for the Fourth Quarter Performance Report, it reported that it had surrendered R114 million, of which the students needed only R5 million to complete their practical.

The Portfolio Committee further gave the Premier unconditional terms to institute disciplinary action against officials, who may be implicated in depriving and compromising the youth of the North West province an opportunity to acquire education and skills.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flash floods in Afghanistan's Parwan claim 45 lives

The death toll due to the flash floods on Wednesday morning has gone up to 45, said the head of the Parwan Health Department. So far 80 wounded were transferred to the hospital, among them five were in critical condition and were transferre...

Plea in Delhi HC against procedure to appoint National Law University VC

A petition has been moved in the Delhi High Court challenging the procedure adopted by the Selection Committee to appoint the Vice Chancellor for the National Law University, Delhi. The petition was filed by Dr Prasannanshu, one of the appl...

Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey to get rights in seas around it

Turkey is determined to do whatever is necessary to obtain its rights in the Black Sea, Aegean and Mediterranean, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.Speaking at an event commemorating the 11th century military victory by Seljuk Turk...

Refusal to compensate states on GST is nothing short of betrayal by Modi govt of states, people: Sonia Gandhi

Refusal to compensate states on GST is nothing short of betrayal by Modi govt of states, people Sonia Gandhi at meeting of opposition CMs....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020