Affle bags Rs 75 cr contract for Singapore citizens engagement project

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India has won a contract from the Singapore government to build a digital and cloud-based commuter survey platform for the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:07 IST
Affle bags Rs 75 cr contract for Singapore citizens engagement project
The technology company has a proprietary consumer intelligence platform.. Image Credit: ANI

Consumer intelligence platform Affle India has won a contract from the Singapore government to build a digital and cloud-based commuter survey platform for the Land Transport Authority (LTA). The total value of the contract is over one million US dollars (about Rs 75 crore), Affle said in a statement on Wednesday.

Its mobile marketing platforms will enable interactive surveys for citizens in Singapore to drive LTA's objective of building a people-centred land transport system. Affle's platforms were first accredited by Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore in 2018. The company is actively engaged on six projects across multiple Singapore government agencies as on date.

"These wins are significant validation of our Affle2.0 verticalisation strategy and strengthen our long-term growth trend," said Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO at Affle. Affle is a global technology company with a proprietary consumer intelligence platform that delivers consumer engagements, acquisitions and transactions through relevant mobile advertising. The platform aims to enhance returns on marketing investment through contextual mobile ads and also by reducing digital ad fraud. (ANI)

