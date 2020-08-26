Left Menu
Development News Edition

I-T refunds of Rs 95,853 cr issued to 25.55 lakh taxpayers this fiscal

Income tax refunds of Rs 29,361 crore have been issued in 23,91,517 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 66,493 crore have been issued in 1,63,272 cases," the I-T department tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:18 IST
I-T refunds of Rs 95,853 cr issued to 25.55 lakh taxpayers this fiscal

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth Rs 95,853 crore to over 25.55 lakh taxpayers in the current fiscal

This include personal income tax refunds amounting to Rs 29,361 crore issued to 23.91 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds amounting to Rs 66,493 crore to over 1.63 lakh taxpayers during this period

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 95,853 crore to more than 25.55 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th August, 2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 29,361 crore have been issued in 23,91,517 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 66,493 crore have been issued in 1,63,272 cases," the I-T department tweeted. The government has emphasised on providing tax-related services to taxpayers without any hassles during COVID-19 pandemic and to that end has been clearing up pending tax refunds.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Japan top government spokesman signals push to re-open economy and boost stimulus

Japan wants to avert another state of emergency and needs to consider more stimulus to revive the economy, the top government spokesman said, signalling Tokyos resolve to focus on re-opening businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Gillette India net profit falls 1.85 pc to Rs 44.97 cr in Jun quarter

Gillette India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 1.85 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 44.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had reported a net profit of Rs 45.82 crore in the corr...

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls can return to classes when schools start reopening next month. Senior Chi...

Study links pain 'catastrophising' to little exercise, more sedentary lifestyle

Getting enough exercise plays a key role in chronic pain management. However, how people approach their pain can have a significant effect on whether they get enough physical activity - or if they spend more time sedentary. In a study, a te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020