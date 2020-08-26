Left Menu
Uber launches auto rentals in India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:31 IST
Representative Image

(corrects typo in third para) Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI)Uber on Wednesday launched an on demand 24x7 Auto Rentals service in India. The service allows riders to book an auto and its driver for several hours with the liberty to make multiple stops along a journey, it said in a statement.

The service is now live in Bengaluru and is available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune, it said. Prices start at Rs 169 for a one-hour/ ten km package with the option of selecting from multiple hourly packages that can be booked up to a maximum of eight hours, the statement said.

Commenting on the new service,Nitish Bhushan, Head of Marketplace & Categories, Uber India and South Asia, said,"This is an India-first innovation and a prime example of how we leverage technology to benefit both riders and drivers."

