Dosti Realty All Set to Nurture the Extended Boundaries of Thane

Dosti Realty is recognized as a trendsetter and innovator name in the MMR region known for developing and enhancing locations and areas that elevate the living standards as well as fulfill the dream of possessing one's own dream home. Over the years, the brand has evolved as the flag-bearer of residential growth by being the first to spot the perspective of what were then, 'NEW' locations. Being in the real estate business for over 3 decades and having delivered more than 117 properties till date, the brand has bestowed homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 10 mn sq. ft. by transforming various locations of Mumbai and Thane. Dosti Realty is now set to become a trendsetter to the realty markets of the extended boundaries of Thane.

Being one of the first to spot the potential of a location which is 7 kms from Viviana Mall in Thane, Dosti Realty is all set to develop a mixed-use, integrated township that will allow home-buyers the chance to fulfil their aspiration of a dream home. A development portfolio of more than 100 acres by Dosti Realty signifies the agenda of "Housing For All" with economical, cost-effective, and stupendous benefits like connectivity, better standard of living, community building, and affordability which are of supreme importance. In order to further synergize their association with buyers, the brand aims to bequeath home seekers with wellness and a refined lifestyle supplemented with amplified price points, increased ROI, affordability, connectivity and infrastructure growth. On the completion of 10 million sq. ft., Dosti Realty stands as one of the most credible real estate groups who ensure that the dream abode that one desires to spend his life is not a far dream. Marching further with the flag of development, Dosti Realty is all set to uplift the extended boundaries of Thane near Kalher and Kopar and bring in another colossal project that will further enhance the residential scope in Thane. This project will be a star in the region and a destination in itself successfully contributing to the dream of owning a home in the MMR region. Keeping into consideration, the fact of affordability due to ongoing economic condition, Dosti Realty's initiative to safeguard and secure the potential homebuyers with the factor of affordability and lifestyle will be a gift to provide the feeling of being a proud owner of a house in a dignified location, which will be subjected to increased ROI in the long run.

Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty says, "Dosti Realty has already delivered around 7.4 mn sq. ft. of space in Thane with projects like Dosti Vihar, Dosti Imperia, Dosti Desire etc. and is a brand that is well respected. This new project is set to push the boundaries of Thane giving one the conveniences of Thane at nearly half the price given its proximity to Balkum, Thane which is around 4 kms. Another salient point is the fact that it will have not only affordable residential but also components of retail, commercial, a school etc as the project develops further as it is a large scale well planned development. Currently home loan interest rates are also at an all-time low. Given the ticket size as well it would also fall under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of PMAY so potential buyers may be able to benefit from that as well. The under-construction Metro Line 5 that will connect Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan will also be passing just outside the project with Kalher station less than a minutes walk away, The Proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train will also be passing through the project land bank." The current global lockdown situation has highlighted three major factors in the mind of a potential homebuyer and millennial community – it's important to have your own home, buying a home is a good investment option and having a well-planned home with facilities around is of prime importance. Home investments needs to be given paramount significance in modern times. But in light of the present-day circumstance, it has been countersigned that even the current population is looking forward to invest in a safe haven since lifestyle patterns are expected to change by leaps and bounds post the pandemic phase comes to an end. Although owning their own home is on the wish list of many, but the aspect of finance is making the potential buyers to mull over the issue of parking their funds in home investment. But delaying the property purchase till one is able to amass the required funds can also be an expensive proposition. In current times capitalizing in these peripheral areas can prove to be advantageous because of the surging preference towards work-from-home which has condensed the need to travel to work on a regular basis. This is a little easy on the pockets of the buyers who are inclined to buy a home which is far from the work zones but is equipped with all the required amenities. If an employee has the option of working from home then being close to the office and travel is no longer as much of a concern. This means that potential home buyers can also choose peripheral locations where property prices may be relatively cheaper and at the same time enjoy the benefit of living spaces that fit within their budget.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered 10 mn sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.