Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Currency markets in subdued mood ahead of key Fed speech

"I would never bet against the Fed sounding dovish during an easing cycle", he added. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies was up 0.1% at 93.11 after taking a hit on Tuesday following data showing U.S. consumer confidence tumbling to the lowest in more than six years.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:03 IST
FOREX-Currency markets in subdued mood ahead of key Fed speech

The dollar and the euro traded cautiously on Wednesday as investors refrained from taking risky bets a day ahead of a key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Amid growing speculation Powell could unveil a softer policy stance towards inflation at the annual Jackson Hole retreat on Thursday, investors are bracing for the Fed's possible new steps to prop up the U.S. economy. "Targeting average inflation over time rather than setting a fixed 2% goal would likely mean lower rates for longer", said Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at online broker XM.

"Hence, if the Fed confirms such a move, the greenback would stand little chance of a meaningful rebound anytime soon", he added, calling the mood in currency markets "somewhat subdued" due to the uncertainty. Both a policy change announcement or the lack of are expected to resonate strongly across trading floors.

"Either the Chairman drops something juicy for "reflationistas" (aka USD bears) or the USD rips higher for a few weeks", Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, wrote in a morning note. "I would never bet against the Fed sounding dovish during an easing cycle", he added.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies was up 0.1% at 93.11 after taking a hit on Tuesday following data showing U.S. consumer confidence tumbling to the lowest in more than six years. Data later on Wednesday is forecast to show growth in U.S. durable goods orders slowed in July, highlighting policymakers' concerns about the economy.

"A softer-than-expected figure should revive the Fed doves, while a better-than-expected read would improve the investor mood, but should not have a material impact on dovish Fed expectations as it is clear to everyone that the economy needs sustained support for posting good results," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, told her clients. Against the euro, the dollar stood at $1.1818 following a 0.4% decline in the previous session.

The yuan rose toward a seven-month high at $6.8908 after U.S. and Chinese trade officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase 1 trade deal, which eased concerns about a diplomatic standoff between the world's two-largest economies. The British pound bought $1.3135 having risen 0.7% against the dollar on Tuesday.

Sterling has managed to shrug off a lack of progress in trade negotiations between Britain and the European Union. The dollar was locked into a narrow range against the yen, last trading at $106.23.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at toy company in Noida, none hurt

A fire broke out at a toy-making company in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Wednesday and gutted some property, officials said. However, no one was injured in the blaze that took around 2 hours to be doused, they saidThe incident was reported from...

ED files chargesheet against Patna businessman in govt fund embezzlement case

The Enforcement Directorate ED has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA against businessman Dibesh Kumar Chaudhary and others before a special court in Patna in connection with a case related to embezz...

Cycling-Pinot has unfinished business with Tour de France

Thibaud Pinot left 2019s Tour de France in tears after his hopes of victory were wrecked by injury with Paris in sight, but the Groupama FDJ rider is determined to make the most of a favourable route to become the first French winner in 35 ...

Israel strikes Hezbollah posts in Lebanon after firing at troops, military says

The Israeli military struck what it said were posts belonging to Lebanons Shiite Hezbollah movement early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.After a meeting, Lebanons Supreme Defence Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020