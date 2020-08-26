Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cotton spinners' revenue to fall 30-35 pc in FY21 on tepid demand: Crisil

"Additionally, inventory losses loom because cotton prices have declined 10-15 per cent on a sequential basis in the first quarter of the current fiscal," Crisil Research Director Hetal Gandhi said. Domestic demand for cotton yarn, which accounts for over 70 per cent of overall demand, has been impacted because of slack in end-user segments such as readymade garments (RMG) and home textiles.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:28 IST
Cotton spinners' revenue to fall 30-35 pc in FY21 on tepid demand: Crisil
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Revenue of cotton spinners is likely to decline 30-35 per cent to a six-year low in the current financial year due to tepid domestic as well as export demand following the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Crisil Research. This revenue loss along with inventory losses and lower profitability is expected to result in moderation in credit quality of cotton spinners this fiscal, Crisil Research said in a report.

"Cotton spinners are facing a double whammy of sharp erosion in revenue and inventory losses. Revenues of the domestic industry, which had fallen last fiscal, is set to slip again and touch a six-year low. "Additionally, inventory losses loom because cotton prices have declined 10-15 per cent on a sequential basis in the first quarter of the current fiscal," Crisil Research Director Hetal Gandhi said.

Domestic demand for cotton yarn, which accounts for over 70 per cent of overall demand, has been impacted because of slack in end-user segments such as readymade garments (RMG) and home textiles. Similarly, cotton yarn exports have been affected because of fewer orders from China and Bangladesh, which account for over half of India's exports, the report said.

Revenue from exports had already wound back by a third last fiscal, with China increasing procurement from other countries, predominantly from Vietnam, it added. The decline in yarn offtake since COVID-19 disruptions began in February 2020 has meant the current fiscal began with higher inventories of 4-4.5 months compared with 3-3.5 months on an average in the past two fiscals.

With demand likely to revive only from the second half of this fiscal, inventories will remain high in the first half, it noted. With yarn prices falling more than cotton prices, cotton-yarn spread is seen narrowing down to Rs 75-80 per kg this fiscal compared with Rs 80-85 per kg in the previous financial year.

Operating margin is expected to contract by 350-400 basis points (bps). Further, the report noted that the working capital cycle has got elongated because of a stretch in receivables following steep business pressure on key end-users such as readymade garment makers, it added.

Overall, Crisil Research expects credit outlook for cotton spinners to remain negative this fiscal. Most firms are managing the situation by availing moratorium on debt servicing, additional COVID-19 related bank lines, and government measures such as the relief package to micro, small and medium enterprises, the report said.

Additionally, it noted that one-time restructuring of loans announced by RBI will be a viable option amidst tightness in accruals to repayments in current fiscal. That said, the benefit of continuing soft cotton prices and liquidation of high-cost inventories from the past fiscal should help cotton spinners perform better in the second half of the current fiscal, provided demand limps back, it added.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Vardy extends Leicester stay until 2023

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2023, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Vardy, 33, won the Golden Boot last season for his 23 league goals as Lei...

Former Arjuna Awardees welcome Sandesh Jhingan to elite club

As Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan was named the 27th footballer to win the prestigious Arjuna Award, his predecessors congratulated and welcomed him to the elite Arjuna club. Mercurial striker and captain Sunil Chhetri who received the Arj...

UK court lifts bar on evidence transfer over Islamic State "Beatles"

Britains Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted a bar which prevented the government from giving evidence to U.S. authorities about an alleged Islamic State execution squad, nicknamed the Beatles, after reassurances were given that the men would...

GCF approve sUS$54.5million project to address deforestation challenge in Ghana

The Green Climate Fund GCF has approved US54.5 million for the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions project to address the alarming deforestation and forest degradation challenges in the Northern Savannah Zone of Ghana. The project will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020