Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vedanta moves SC against Madras HC order refusing opening of Sterlite copper plant

Mining giant Vedanta moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:55 IST
Vedanta moves SC against Madras HC order refusing opening of Sterlite copper plant
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mining giant Vedanta moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of its Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, which has been closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns. The Tamil Nadu government has already filed a caveat in the top court seeking to be heard in the matter, before any order is passed in the matter. On August 18, the Madras high court has rejected the plea of the company seeking to reopen the copper plant. Accepting the state pollution control board's stand that the firm's operations were behind pollution, the court had said safeguarding the environment received primacy and economic considerations could have no role to play in such matters. The high court had upheld the orders of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), directing closure of the unit in May 2018. Vedanta had approached the High Court in February 2019, seeking to reopen the Sterlite plant which was closed following a May 23, 2018 order issued by the TNPCB in the backdrop of violent protests against the unit which left 13 people dead in police firing on May 21 and 22, 2018. It had filed the petition in the high court as suggested by the Supreme Court, which had on February 18, 2019 set aside the National Green Tribunal order that allowed opening of the Sterlite Plant.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K Power Development Corp okays work plan of Rs 1,276.69 cr

The Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation JKSPDC on Wednesday approved a work plan of Rs 1,276.69 crore for the current financial year. In a meeting, the board of directors of JKSPDC maintained that hydropower is the most pr...

'Doing the government's job': Beirut volunteers steer relief effort

In one of the areas worst affected by the Beirut blast, volunteers loaded boxes containing food and sanitary items into cars ready to distribute to those in need.Near the port where the catastrophic blast had originated, other volunteers to...

DTIC and Wesgro to host virtual wine mission to South Korea

In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties, the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition dtic - in collaboration with Wesgro - will host a virtual wine mission to South Korea.Wesgro is the Western Capes destination marketi...

SPB stable, conscious: Hospital

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is stable, conscious and continues to be on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation support, a heart-lung assistance machine, the hospital treating him for COVID-19 infection said here on Wednesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020