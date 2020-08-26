Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan becomes LinkedIn Influencer

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has joined the list of eminent personalities like Satya Nadella, Vani Kola, Punit Renjen and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw as a LinkedIn Influencer, the professional networking platform said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:00 IST
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan becomes LinkedIn Influencer

Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has joined the list of eminent personalities like Satya Nadella, Vani Kola, Punit Renjen and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw as a LinkedIn Influencer, the professional networking platform said on Wednesday. "As part of the LinkedIn influencer program, Rajesh Gopinathan will be a part of the 500+ global collective of LinkedIn Influencers, who are the world's foremost thinkers, leaders, and innovators from across geographies and industries," LinkedIn said.

LinkedIn Influencers include eminent business personalities such as Satya Nadella, Vani Kola, Punit Renjen, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Doug McMillon, N Chandrasekaran and Julie Sweet. "These strong voices on the platform spark valuable, engaging discussions that matter to professionals around the world," LinkedIn said.

During his tenure of nearly two decades with TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan has played a vital role in charting the company’s growth within the IT industry and beyond. He joined TCS in 2001, and steadily rose the ranks to become the Chief Financial Officer in 2013. On being announced as a LinkedIn Influencer, Gopinathan said: "The extent to which technology is embedded in our lives has been going up significantly. The COVID-19 pandemic has only reinforced digital adoption further".

"The need to connect with people as well as collaborate with a larger ecosystem of partners, without constraints, is a key imperative that technology enables. I believe shared purposes have the power to bind ecosystems together." He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of TCS in 2017. Under his leadership, TCS became one of the top three IT Services brands globally, a ‘Global Top Employer’ for the 5th consecutive year in 2020, and one of the most valuable companies in India, the networking platform said.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rajesh as an Influencer on LinkedIn, and we look forward to his strong thought leadership on how to use the power of technology to drive change in the current crisis. He will be a source of inspiration to professionals, business-owners, and company leaders, and will play a pivotal role in how India Inc moves forward," LinkedIn India Country Manager Ashutosh Gupta said..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine temporarily bars most foreigners amid pandemic after Israel pilgrimage plea

Ukraine on Wednesday imposed a temporary ban on most foreigners from entering the country until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Speaking at a televised cabinet...

Thai police seek new Interpol notice for Red Bull heir

Police in Thailand on Wednesday began the process of informing the international police cooperation agency Interpol about a new arrest warrant for an heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was involved in a 2012 traffic accident that...

Reduced fear of COVID-19 one of the reasons for lesser people opting for tests: experts

Reduced fear of COVID-19 among the public coupled with festivities and heavy rains led to lesser number of people coming for tests, experts on Wednesday said in view of fluctuating figures in daily coronavirus tests in Delhi in August. Th...

McDonald's internal investigation extends beyond ousted CEO

An internal investigation by McDonalds of potential misconduct has extended beyond its former CEO who was forced out late last year. Mcdonalds board of directors has hired an outside law firm as part of a probe into its human resources depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020