FASTag made mandatory for availing discounts on NH toll plazas

Users who wish to claim a discount for making return journey within 24 hours or any other local exemptions, shall be required to have a valid functional FASTag on the vehicle," MoRTH said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 19:16 IST
The government on Wednesday said it has made FASTag mandatory for availing all discounts on National Highways toll plazas. It has issued a gazette notification in this regard.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has made the use of FASTag mandatory for availing return journey discount or any other exemptions on Toll Fee Plazas. Users who wish to claim a discount for making return journey within 24 hours or any other local exemptions, shall be required to have a valid functional FASTag on the vehicle," MoRTH said in a statement. It said this is another step towards promoting the use of digital payments on fee plazas of National Highways. The fee payable towards such discounts shall be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or on board unit (transponder) or any other such device only, it said. The government said the amendments to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 in this regard would enable discount on return journey within 24 hours and it would be through FASTag or such other device and would be automatic with no requirement for a pass.

It will also ensure that discounts in all other cases having a valid FASTag, is made necessary. "The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle," the statement said. A FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for cash transactions.

