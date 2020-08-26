NeGD, CSC e-Governance Services sign MoU to make UMANG app services available via CSCs

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) on Wednesday signed a pact with CSC e-Governance Services India to facilitate delivery of UMANG app services through Common Service Centres (CSCs) in an assisted mode. With this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in place, the services on UMANG app will be available to citizens through the network of 3.75 lakh CSCs, an official release said.

"The CSC operators...Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) will enable citizens to avail e-governance services of 140 departments through the UMANG App," the release said. The move will benefit those who do not have access to smartphones or are not comfortable accessing app based e-services on their own.

"For the masses, this will not only enhance access to government services significantly, but also expand the gamut of services that VLEs offer citizens, thereby increasing their income and viability. "All these UMANG services are being enabled on CSCs without any additional cost and NeGD is making all services available to CSCs at zero cost," the statement said.

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app provides a single platform to access pan India e-governance services ranging from central to local government bodies and other citizen-centric services. It offers ease of access to major government services for citizens from a single mobile app.

UMANG has reached a level of more than 3.12 crore downloads, with 2.05 crore registered users, the release said. "This significant alliance of UMANG and CSCs will empower lakhs of citizens in our country, especially during these unprecedented times, ensuring ease, convenience, and security," it added.

CSCs represent a strategic cornerstone of the 'Digital India' programme and are key access points for delivery of various electronic services to villages in India..