Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai pioneers digital innovation to drive seamless customer engagement

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, has been pioneering digital transformation by curating engaging virtual experiences for customers, remotely connecting them with brand Hyundai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 08:06 IST
Hyundai pioneers digital innovation to drive seamless customer engagement
Hyundai makes millions of digital connections. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, has been pioneering digital transformation by curating engaging virtual experiences for customers, remotely connecting them with brand Hyundai. Amidst the pandemic, Hyundai has continued to virtually engage its customers through innovative and impactful digital content, ranging from social outreach initiatives such as the #HyundaiCares campaign to Hyundai's corporate brand anthem #HaqHaiHamara, the virtual world of Hyundai - #TheNextDimension and many more captivating campaigns.

With these innovative and engaging campaigns, Hyundai has observed a growth in contribution from digital inquiries and also a 25 per cent increase in Hyundai website traffic compared to pre-COVID times. "Through our relentless pursuit of innovation, we have bridged the gap to seamlessly connect customers with Brand Hyundai. Guided by our 'Future Ready' business strategy, Hyundai has been quick off the mark to adapt to this New Normal and by creating gripping & futuristic content amalgamated with leading virtual platforms, Hyundai has gone on to bring forth the most interactive virtual experiences through its digital campaigns," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd on the company's digital initiatives.

Leading the way with its futuristic outlook, Hyundai brought to life an inimitable experience for its customers, digitally connecting them with the virtual world of Hyundai to showcase three blockbuster products of 2020: All-New CRETA - The Ultimate SUV, Spirited New VERNA and the New TUCSON, in #TheNextDimension. The exclusive virtual program premiered over digital platforms garnered over 177 million views and a reach of over 210 million making it among the top ten most-watched Indian ads on YouTube in July 2020.

In addition to this, Hyundai corporate brand anthem 'Haq Hai Humara' has grabbed the top spot for being the most-watched Indian ad on YouTube in July 2020 with over 123 million views and a reach of over 98 million, surpassing all expectations. Hyundai corporate brand anthem 'Haq Hai Humara' was conceived and curated in July 2020 featuring Hyundai corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan and depicts gratitude to all frontline workers and the citizens of the country who have risen up to this challenge with their steadfast spirit and for their invaluable contribution in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The anthem in association with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB) has been composed and sung by prolific music composer and singer Vishal Mishra and written by acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir. Customer's love for Hyundai has forged the largest community of followers for any Auto brand in India comprising of:

Digital Campaigns Links * The Next Dimension Highlights: https://youtu.be/vJW4RV2Magc

* Haq Hai Humara: https://youtu.be/3e1rc3Hi4BE This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In 'law-and-order' speech, U.S. Vice President Pence warns against Biden win

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, asserting that Democratic rival Joe Biden would set America on a path to socialism an...

Australia COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly two months

Australias Victoria state - epicentre of the nations second wave of COVID-19 infections - reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months, buoying hopes a lockdown of nearly 5 million people has contained spread of the vi...

A's turn Piscotty's hit, Rangers' mistakes into win

Oaklands Stephen Piscotty continued his torrid run production with a game-tying RBI single, and the Athletics used a bases-loaded wild pitch to score the winning run in a 3-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. ...

Wisconsin investigators say knife found at scene of police shooting of Jacob Blake

Investigators of a shooting by a white police officer that left a Black man, Jacob Blake Jr., paralyzed and the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin, torn by civil strife found a knife belonging to Blake at the scene of the confrontation, the state a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020