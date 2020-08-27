INTAS Develops COVID-19 Hyperimmune Globulin - A New Treatment

AHMEDABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a leading Pharmaceutical company from India. As per IQVIA (IMS), Intas is the 9th largest company in India having a strong presence in chronic therapeutic segments. Intas also has expertise in blood plasma products through its wide range of Albumin, Immunoglobulins and Coagulation Factors used in the treatment of various life-saving conditions. It has been the first to launch 4 plasma products in the country. The R&D team at Intas has developed COVID-19 specific Hyperimmune Globulin as treatment for patients suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 infection. Hyperimmune Globulin also has potential for use as prophylaxis for all high-risk population in contact with COVID-19 patients. This could be an important therapeutic option that can potentially help combat the disease until a vaccine is available. Intas is among the world's first to adopt this approach for treating COVID-19 patients. This will be a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative from Intas in collaboration with all Indian Blood Banks, that will help to procure convalescent plasma (plasma extracted from patients recovered from COVID-19 infection).

Intas has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), to conduct clinical trial by using the newly developed COVID-19 specific Hyperimmune Globulin. After establishing its usefulness in the clinical trial, this product will be available for use in treating COVID-19 patients. Commenting on the development, Dr Alok Chaturvedi, Head of Medical & Regulatory Affairs, Intas, mentioned that "This endeavour is a testament to Intas' commitment towards meeting unmet medical need of the society through research driven solutions." Dr. Suma Ray, Vice President & Head of Plasma Operations at Intas, mentioned that Hyperimmune Globulin will provide purified and enriched preparation of COVID-19 specific neutralizing antibodies in high concentration, free from blood transmitted viruses and other plasma proteins. Hyperimmune Globulin will also enable consistent, precise dosing and predictable response early in the treatment of COVID-19 infections. Being a specific antibody treatment manufactured specially, it does not require blood group matching or donor selection while administering to the patient besides having huge benefits in terms of assured antibody administration. Unlike Plasma therapy, Hyperimmune Globulin can be readily administered to the patients anywhere even in the remotest part of the country. Intas is establishing an alliance with medical and research institutions, blood donation groups to collect the plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. Intas will shortly launch a website to help recovered COVID-19 patients to locate the nearest Blood Bank where they can safely donate plasma. The company seeks government support to facilitate the supply of convalescent plasma for the manufacturing of these enriched Hyperimmune Globulin and thereby help more patients conquer COVID-19.

About Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Intas is one of the leading multinational pharmaceutical formulation development, manufacturing and marketing companies in the world. It has been growing at about 26% CAGR over the last five years and crossed the $2 billion mark in the past financial year. The company has set up a network of subsidiaries, under the name Accord Healthcare, for marketing and selling in the highly regulated markets of EU, U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia, Asia Pacific as well as CIS & MENA regions. Intas is present in 85+ countries worldwide, with more than 69% of its revenue coming from global business, particularly the highly regulated markets of EU and U.S.

Currently ranked 9th(as per IQVIA SSA MAT July 2020) in the Indian pharmaceutical market, it is also the largest privately owned Indian generic pharmaceutical company. While Intas has established leadership in key therapeutic segments like CNS, Cardiovascular, Diabetology, Gastroenterology, Urology and Oncology in India, the company is known for its range of products in Oncology and other hospital-based therapeutic segments in the EU and U.S. Intas' success and growth is a direct influence of Intas' extensive R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Intas operates sixteen formulation manufacturing facilities, of which eleven are located in India, and the rest in the U.K. and Mexico. Between them, the facilities are accredited by top global regulators such as USFDA, EMA, MHRA, TGA, and others. Every year, the company invests ~6-7% of its revenues in R&D. Currently; Intas has over 10,000 product registrations worldwide and a strategic pipeline of 300+ high-value FTF/FTM, Biosimilars and NDDS products.

For more information, visit www.intaspharma.com PWR PWR.