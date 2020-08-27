Cottonseed oil futures slide on soft demand

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 22 to Rs 1,924 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for September delivery fell by Rs 22, or 1.13 per cent, to Rs 1,924 per quintal with an open interest of 40,620 lots. Likewise, Cottonseed oil cake for December delivery went down by Rs 8, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 1,859 per quintal in 9,000 lots.