TrueFan raises Rs 33 cr from Ronnie Screwvala, others
TrueFan co-founder and CEO Nimish Goel said the funds will be used broadly to grow the business, scale the user-base to 1 crore and sign up to 10 big celebrities from Bollywood, sports etc. "Indians harbour unconditional love towards celebrities.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:07 IST
Mumbai-based celebrity-fan engagement startup TrueFan on Thursday said it has raised around Rs 33 crore in seed funding from Ronnie Screwvala, Mayfield India and Saama Capital. TrueFan co-founder and CEO Nimish Goel said the funds will be used broadly to grow the business, scale the user-base to 1 crore and sign up to 10 big celebrities from Bollywood, sports etc.
"Indians harbour unconditional love towards celebrities. We have built this product from a generic Indian consumer lens, where people like you and me dream of interacting with superstars. We want to make this dream possible but at a price range that's equivalent to a cup of coffee," Goel said. The platform enables users to play simple quizzes around celebrities, and the winners get a personalised video message from those stars.
