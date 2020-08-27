SpeakIn Secures New Strategic Investment to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

The multi-lingual business learning platform with 15,000+ experts across Asia aims to be top of the class in the crowded e-learning space. Powered by the world’s largest network of verified experts, SpeakIn today announced that it has raised its latest round of funding of an undisclosed amount from Richard Rekhy - former CEO of KPMG India.

The Delhi based start-up, which started as a physical forum to connect businesses/individuals with industry experts and thought leaders, has quickly transformed into a web and mobile platform in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak. Talking about this quick transformation, Founder Deepshikha Kumar noted: “There is no better time than today to scale this digital content marketplace.” With the new funding and most recent launch of the SpeakIn Master Class, the multi-lingual learning platform is set to disrupt the e-learning industry in India - challenging the likes of LinkedIn Learning, Udemy and Coursera. To build on its unique value proposition of multi-lingual content, the company has created over 500 video learning modules in 5 languages in a span of just three months. With more languages developing, SpeakIn is looking right in the eye of an acquired user base of nearly a million users in the next six months.

Learning for businesses and access to industry experts is now available in three formats: e-learning through audio-visual content under SpeakIn Master Class, live virtual learning sessions under SpeakIn Webinars and in-person speaker sessions for larger forums or one-on-one consultations. The SpeakIn network does not just have Indian thought leaders but 20% of its network also includes international experts Representing 18 languages across 32 different countries. From Bear Grylls who went on a hike with Prime Minister Modi to the Nobel Laureate Dr. Mohammud Yunus of Grameen bank, to the Princess of UAE, they have all shared their views at the SpeakIn platform.

Backed by a set of great investors including Ritesh Malik who is one of the biggest successes in the startup space with his multi-million dollar all cash exit with Innov8 and Richard Rekhy, now on the Board of KPMG Dubai, SpeakIn is all set to use its latest round of funding to speedily build more content with its experts and expand into new geographies. “Our research shows that leaders are desperately seeking e-learning tools to motivate the workforce, cross-skill top performers and to generally re-engage the employee base which has been deeply fragmented due to COVID – an impact which is likely to alter the workforce DNA for years to come.”, founder Deepshikha Kumar concluded. PWR PWR