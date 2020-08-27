Left Menu
Hitachi's Endeavor to Make Life Easier

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., a manufacturer of the legacy air conditioners brand Hitachi, has always believed in providing cooling and heating solutions, for homes and businesses, that empower the customers to have complete control of their indoors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 17:07 IST
Hitachi. Image Credit: ANI

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd., a manufacturer of the legacy air conditioners brand Hitachi, has always believed in providing cooling and heating solutions, for homes and businesses, that empower the customers to have complete control of their indoors. With the intervention of the global pandemic at the beginning of summer, not only customers but also the service providers have been facing the heat. Embracing the new normal has been a novel experience for everyone. Adhering to the norms shared by the government, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. has stayed proactive in reaching out to its customers with service force operational at complete strength. Customers can reach out on the Customer Care helpline (0)756788-4848 (M) or 079-7141-4848 (L) or mail on customercare@jci-hitachi.com from the comfort of their homes to register for the service.

They can seek technical support for any type and model of Hitachi air conditioners, get information about Hitachi service center locations, status of a repair, new offers and also request for demo and installation of Hitachi air conditioners that they have just bought. This service is available from 9 am to 6 pm, on all days of the week. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing homeowners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions. The company seamlessly blends in state-of-the-art design, engineering and advanced manufacturing capabilities to offer innovative, efficient and reliable cooling and heating solutions. For more details please visit www.hitachiaircon.in.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

