HAI ties-up with Naukri.com to create alternate livelihoods for hospitality workforce

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with Naukri.com to create alternative employment opportunities for hotel industry workforce hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. HAI and Naukri.com have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to assist those whose jobs have been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the association said in a statement. With this partnership, HAI and Naukri.com have laid the ground to support over 3,00,000 people whose jobs were eroded during the pandemic that had a spiralling negative impact on the hospitality and tourism industry.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected everyone in the hospitality sector, be it member hotels or its employees, we can all feel the turbulence caused by the pandemic, but we are trying our best to still hold the ground and keep moving forward. "The hospitality sector has seen rising levels of job losses. Approximately, 30 per cent of the workforce directly associated with the sector have lost their jobs at an alarming rate,” HAI Vice President K B Kachru said. The apex body of the hotel industry feels it is their responsibility to care for and provide the right guidance and support to such affected employees of the sector, he said. “Our engagement with Naukri.com is a step in that direction where we will aim to create possibilities of alternate livelihoods for those employees of our member Hotels who lost their jobs during the pandemic. This partnership will help address the very needs of the affected workforce by finding them the right fitment and bringing them back into the formal economy,” he added.

India's tourism accounts for over 9 per cent of the 3-trillion economy, providing over 100 million jobs. Due to the current situation, more than 50 per cent of people are impacted by job losses due to demand destruction in the sector after the outbreak of COVID-19..