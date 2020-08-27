Left Menu
Monster.com partners with Nasscom for SME jobs

Through this partnership, Monster aims to support over 2,400 small and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs) in meeting their talent requirements by offering its cutting-edge hiring solutions, the job portal said in a statement. In addition to offering Monster's platform, this alliance will provide solutions to help SMEs to connect with job seekers from remote locations, it added.

Job portal Monster.com on Thursday said it has partnered with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) as its exclusive talent search partner for small and medium- sized enterprises. Through this partnership, Monster aims to support over 2,400 small and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs) in meeting their talent requirements by offering its cutting-edge hiring solutions, the job portal said in a statement.

In addition to offering Monster's platform, this alliance will provide solutions to help SMEs to connect with job seekers from remote locations, it added. A dedicated page for COVID-19 affected professionals has also been created to help meet their hiring needs.

“We have been our constant endeavour to connect the right people to the right jobs. Our expertise in reaching job seekers, especially at a time when the job market is adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will help alleviate Nasscom’s SME Advantage programme. “Through this exclusive collaboration, Nasscom will get access to our large candidate database and a host of services that will help them search and hire the best talent,” a Monster.com spokesperson said.

Along with this, Monster's new-age automated interview product – Quinton – will empower recruiters to schedule and effortlessly conduct video-audio interviews with multiple candidates parallelly. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, talent remains one of the primary strategic assets for the industry and is seen as a significant investment at the moment. Smaller IT companies are looking at affordable recruitment solutions to support and de-risk their hiring in these tough times.

“Committed to bringing cost savings and best in class solutions to Nasscom SMEs, we are glad to partner with Monster.com under our SME Advantage programme,” Nasscom Senior Director and Head - India Market Development, Gaurav Hazra said..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

