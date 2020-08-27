Left Menu
Karnataka agri minister seeks Rs 2,036 cr funds from Centre for various initiatives

Karnataka Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Thursday demanded an additional Rs 2,036 crore funds under central schemes for micro irrigation, farm mechanisation and setting up of soil health labs in Karnataka. On watershed initiatives, the state minister said without the support of the central funding, the Karnataka government has treated very limited areas with watershed interventions since 2014-15.

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Thursday demanded an additional Rs 2,036 crore funds under central schemes for micro-irrigation, farm mechanization, and setting up of soil health labs in Karnataka.

These initiatives are necessary to support the farmers amid an increase in Kharif sown area so far this year, he said.

In a representation to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Patil sought an additional grant of Rs 521.96 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana-Per Drop More Crop (PDMP) component so that more farmers can be provided the benefit of micro-irrigation, thereby increasing cropping intensity and crop productivity.

The state government has already identified 10 taluks/blocks for the implementation of pilot projects based on existing data. It would take four months to roll out the project and would be completed within an estimated budget of Rs 5 crore per taluk, he noted.

Besides, Patil sought an additional Rs 135 crore funds under the Sub Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation scheme so that more farmers could be provided the benefits of mechanization and enhance farm power per capita availability to the level of the national average.

The minister also demanded about Rs 180 crore fund under the soil health mission for setting up of mini soil testing labs in 6,000-gram panchayats in Karnataka.

On watershed initiatives, the state minister said without the support of the central funding, the Karnataka government has treated very limited areas with watershed interventions since 2014-15.

Karnataka is predominantly a drought-prone state next only to Rajasthan. The state has 53 lakh hectares area available for scientific watershed treatment, he said and demanded funds for watershed development programs.

About Rs 1,500 crore will be required annually to treat 5 lakh hectare area from 2020-21 to 2029-30 under the new generation watershed program, he added.

