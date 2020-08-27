Left Menu
JITO Offers Scholarship to Children of COVID Front Line Workers

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:17 IST
Representative image

The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), Chennai has extended scholarships for the children of frontline COVID workers, medical staff, police personnel, and owners of small, struggling businesses to the tune of Rs. 80 lakhs. JITO has also stepped up and offered a 100% lifetime scholarship to the deceased front line warriors of the police force in the last 2 years. These scholarships were honored at the Commissioner's office by the respected Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, Mr. Mahesh Aggarwal. In keeping with its ethos of serving the underprivileged, the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) has launched several charitable initiatives to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. JITO arranged for the distribution of food packets and ration for close to 20,000 migrant families. The organization has spent close to Rs. 54 lakhs in their initiative to reach the affected families. Priyadarshini, daughter of COVID Warrior, late Constable Murugan, Selayur Police station. She was first of the many students to receive the scholarship from Mr. Mahesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai. Health Relief EffortsThe pandemic has acutely affected the access to healthcare-related equipment and services. JITO has alleviated this issue by arranging for one ambulatory vehicle, one EV patient pick-up, PPE kits and video laryngoscopes equipment worth over 40 lakhs to government hospitals. Additionally to address the safety concerns of health workers and frontline staff, JITO has donated PPE kits, sanitizers, and 3-Ply masks to the Police and Corporation Health departments. JITO also tied up with 3 hospitals (with 128 bed facility) for 45 days. The facilities come equipped with ICU and ventilators for COVID patients. This treatment and care was provided at a subsidized cost. Further, to broaden the reach of COVID treatment to as many people as possible, JITO arranged for Mission Zero (Clinic on wheels). As part of this initiative, the organization spent Rs. 24 lakhs to provide 30 buses and vans to the Chennai Corporation. This helped the Corporation's team of doctors and nurses to test nearly 45,000 patients. Economic Relief Efforts"COVID-19 is as much an economic issue as a medical one. JITO is addressing the immediate need for medical care and ration today with our relief efforts. Along with this, we are also ensuring that the wage earners and others impacted by loss of jobs are taken care of," said Doulat Jain, the Chairman of the Chennai chapter. Close to Rs. 80 lakhs has been used to pay the salaries of people whose dues were not paid by employers due to the pandemic. A sum of Rs. 80 lakhs is being used to arrange for interest-free loan for economically challenged families. JITO has always kept 'service to society' at the center of its operations. This is especially important today as JITO navigates its way to help the affected people in these uncertain times. Image 1: Daughter of a COVID-19 warrior who lost his life to the virus, receiving the Scholarship from Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal Image 2: Priyadarshini, daughter of COVID Warrior, late Constable Murugan, Selayur Police station. She was first of the many students to receive the scholarship from Mr. Mahesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai PWRPWR

