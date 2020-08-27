Realme India head Madhav Sheth to look after Europe business as well

Left Menu
Smartphone company Realme on Thursday elevated its Vice President and head of India market Madhav Sheth to lead business in Europe as well.

Smartphone company Realme on Thursday elevated its Vice President and head of India market Madhav Sheth to lead business in Europe as well. Sheth co-founded Realme along with Sky Li in May 2018. Since then, the company has successfully expanded to 59 regions across five continents, Realme said in a statement.

"Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India has been elevated to spearhead the brand's presence and business operations in the Europe region," it said. Under the new designation of Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, Madhav will lead the product, marketing and sales functions in the Europe market, starting with countries of Spain, France, Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Besides leading the Europe mandate, Madhav will continue to steer ahead the India growth story as the CEO of Realme India as well, the statement said. According to IDC and Counterpoint research, Realme has emerged as one of the top four smartphone brands in India, Thailand, Cambodia and Egypt, and is amongst the top five brands in Myanmar, Philippines, Ukraine, Indonesia and Vietnam.

