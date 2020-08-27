Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 an 'Act of God', economy to contract this fiscal: Sitharaman

The Centre has estimated that of this Rs 2.35 lakh crore, Rs 97,000 crore compensation requirement is due to GST rollout and the remaining is on account of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. "This year we are facing an extraordinary situation that even below 10 per cent approximate estimation you are facing an 'Act of God' which might even result in a contraction of the economy...," Sitharaman said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:12 IST
COVID-19 an 'Act of God', economy to contract this fiscal: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the economy has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is an 'Act of God', and it will see a contraction in the current fiscal. As per the Centre's calculations, states will be facing a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore in GST revenues in 2020-21. Briefing reporters after the 41st meeting of the GST Council, Sitharaman said the Centre will pay the states the compensation which strictly arises out of GST implementation.

In the current fiscal, the compensation requirement of states has been estimated at Rs 3 lakh crore, of which Rs 65,000 crore would be funded from the revenues garnered by levy of cess. This leaves a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The Centre has estimated that of this Rs 2.35 lakh crore, Rs 97,000 crore compensation requirement is due to GST rollout and the remaining is on account of the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

"This year we are facing an extraordinary situation that even below 10 per cent approximate estimation you are facing an 'Act of God' which might even result in a contraction of the economy...," Sitharaman said. Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank had said that the contraction in economic activity was likely to continue in the second quarter of the current fiscal as upticks witnessed in May and June appears to have lost strength following reimposition of lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to combat the pandemic. The lockdown was partially lifted and then reimposed by certain states to check the spread of the coronavirus infections. The National Statistical Office is scheduled to release its estimates of GDP for the first quarter of this fiscal on August 31.

The growth projections for current fiscal by various agencies show a sharp contraction of the Indian economy ranging from (-)3.2 per cent to (-)9.5 per cent. India's GDP growth has been slowing even before the outbreak of the pandemic. India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20 was the lowest since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Agriculture was an essential part of the countrys economy and there should bea shift inthe negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. The country should be self-reliant in fo...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm. NATION DEL115 LD NEET-JEE Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost New Delhi The government on Thursday defended its move to g...

Looking forward to learn from Russell: Banton

Talented English batsman Tom Banton, who impressed with his performances for Somerset in last years T20 Blast, is looking forward to learn from star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell during his Kolkata Knight Riders stint in the upcomin...

Germany calls on citizens to stop travelling to high-risk countries

Germany on Thursday called on its citizens to stop traveling to countries and regions considered to have a high risk related to the coronavirus pandemic and announced plans for stricter quarantine rules.It has turned out that a disproportio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020