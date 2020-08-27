Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCLAT dismisses Empee Distilleries promoters' plea

Passing an order on January 20, 2020, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed the settlement plan filed by the promoters and approved the resolution plan submitted by SNJ Distilleries "We find that the impugned order does not suffer from any legal infirmity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 20:41 IST
NCLAT dismisses Empee Distilleries promoters' plea

The NCLAT on Thursday dismissed a plea by promoters of Chennai-based Empee Distilleries challenging the NCLT's rejection of their Rs 513 crore settlement offer in favour of a Rs 475 crore resolution plan by SNJ Distilleries. Upholding the order passed by the Chennai-bench of the NCLT, a three-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said SNJ Distilleries' bid was cleared by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) after finding it "viable, feasible and acceptable". Passing an order on January 20, 2020, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) dismissed the settlement plan filed by the promoters and approved the resolution plan submitted by SNJ Distilleries

"We find that the impugned order does not suffer from any legal infirmity. The appeal lacks merit and the same is dismissed," said the NCLAT bench headed by Acting Chairperson Justice B L Bhat

The appellate tribunal also dismissed the promoters' allegations that their settlement plan was arbitrarily rejected by the CoC. "What primarily appears to have weighed with the CoC in discarding the Settlement Plan of Promoter is its structural layout....," it said. There was also ambiguity in regard to raising of funds as well as specific schedule of payment to various stakeholders, it added. The NCLAT's direction came on a petition filed by Shaji Purushothaman, promoter/director of Empee Distilleries, challenging the NCLT order approving the resolution plan of SNJ Distilleries. The NCLT had on November 1, 2018 directed insolvency proceedings against Empee Distilleries over a plea filed by its financial creditor Union Bank of India. The promoters had submitted a settlement plan to Union Bank of India on November 30, 2019.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM to approach village heads to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocol

As coronavirus cases see an upswing in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he would be writing to village heads to ensure the enforcement of safety protocol to check the spread of the infection. He was reviewing the COVI...

Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM

Agriculture was an essential part of the countrys economy and there should bea shift inthe negative attitude that it was not profitable, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday. The country should be self-reliant in fo...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 915 pm. NATION DEL115 LD NEET-JEE Over 17 lakh admit cards for NEET-JEE downloaded Govt, says students want exams to be conducted at any cost New Delhi The government on Thursday defended its move to g...

Looking forward to learn from Russell: Banton

Talented English batsman Tom Banton, who impressed with his performances for Somerset in last years T20 Blast, is looking forward to learn from star West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell during his Kolkata Knight Riders stint in the upcomin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020